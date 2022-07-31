Man films video blaming wife, in-laws, commits suicide

Amroha, July 31 A 25-year-old man made a video in which he narrated the ordeal which he went through with his wife and in-laws, sent it to his family and friends and then allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

After watching the video, Sajid Ali's family members rushed to his house and admitted him to hospital where he was declared dead.

In the video, Sajid, a resident of village Kalakheda under Hasanpur police station area, alleged that his wife and her family had threatened to frame him in criminal cases.

He took the extreme step on Friday night and the video has went viral.

Ali was depressed as his wife had allegedly thrown his parents out of the house, police said on Sunday.

Hasanpur SHO Arvind Kumar Tyagi said, "Police are probing the matter thoroughly. We are yet to receive a complaint in this connection. A strict action will be taken against those who are found guilty."

