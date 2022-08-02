Man held at Delhi Airport with foreign currency

New Delhi, Aug 2 The Customs Department at the IGI Airport on Tuesday said they arrested a man who was found in possession of foreign currency worth Rs 58,16,625.

A senior customs official said that they recovered Saudi Riyals 2,62,500 and US Dollars 5,000 from the man.

The passenger was intending to depart for Dubai from New Delhi on July 31 from Terminal No. 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"The passenger was offloaded on the basis of suspicion. On detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger, foreign currencies were recovered from the sky blue coloured duffle bag. Thereafter, the recovered foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 58,16,625 was seized. The recovered currencies were deposited in the bank in the name of 'The President of India through Commissioner of Customs, T-3, IGI Airport'," said the official.

The official further said that the recovered foreign currencies have been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act. The passenger was then placed under arrest under section 104 of the Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor