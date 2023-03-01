Man held at Varanasi airport with 2 kg gold paste in underwear

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), March 1 A man was arrested by the law enforcement agencies at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Varanasi for hiding gold weighing more than two kg in his undergarment in the form of a paste.

According to customs officials, the net worth of the gold paste is Rs 1.22 crore.

Officials operating under the supervision of commissioner (customs, Lucknow commissionerate) Aarti Saxena and assistant commissioner (customs) LBSI airport Pradeep Kumar Singh, intercepted Ram Chandra of Faizabad, when he landed in Varanasi on flight from Sharjah.

On being frisked, foreign origin gold was recovered in the form of brown paste, which was put into plastic pouches hidden in the undergarment.

Officials said, the total gold recovered was approximately 2176.8 gram and estimated to be more than Rs 1.22 crore.

Sources said, the accused smuggle gold paste as it is tough to detect and could be easily hidden.

