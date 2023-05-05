Man held for possessing heroin, MDMA in Goa

Panaji, May 5 A man was arrested for allegedly possessing heroin and MDMA narcotic drugs valued at Rs 2,50,000 here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan told reporters here that a case in this regard has been registered at Calangute Police Station.

Matiur Rahaman, who was arrested on Thursday, is a native of Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal, police said.

"Heroin weighing 21 grams worth Rs 2.10,000 and orange colour powder-like substance suspected to be MDMA weighing 4 grams worth Rs 40,000 were found in his possession," police said.

The offence has been registered under section 21(b) and 22(b) of NDPS Act, 1985.

Rahaman has been remanded to five days of Police Custody.

Calangute Police are further investigating the case.

