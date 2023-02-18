Man held in Goa for possessing ganja

Panaji, Feb 18 Goa police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly possessing 'ganja' (narcotic substance) valued at Rs 2.6 lakh, officials said.

Police informed that the raid was conducted in Calangute area after receiving credible information of narcotic trade.

"We had specific information from sources that one person will come to deliver a narcotic substance to his prospective customers at Calangute. Accordingly, we conducted a raid and apprehended the accused Rampriya Kumar, 22, a native of Bihar, who was in possession of 2.61 kg greenish colour leafy substance suspected to be 'Ganja' worth Rs 2,60,000," Police said.

The case against the accused has been registered under section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor