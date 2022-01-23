Man injures wife with surgical blade in Delhi, later kills self

New Delhi, Jan 23 A man grievously injured his 22-year-old wife with a surgical blade in the national capital and later killed himself in a deserted house in Uttar Pradesh, an official said here on Sunday.

According to the official, an information was received on January 20 at Khyala police station from Sri Balaji Hospital, Paschim Vihar in West Delhi that one Mansi Bajaj, a resident of Raghubir Nagar is admitted after she was assaulted by her husband.

It was found that injured Mansi Bajaj and her accused husband identified as 32-year-old Ramkumar were having some differences due to which Mansi came to her mother's house on January 15.

Four days later on January 19, the husband Ramkumar came and requested his wife to accompany him to their house at Naseeb Vihar, Village Ilaychipur, Loni, Gaziabad, UP, but Mansi refused.

When she refused, Ramkumar stayed at his in-laws' house in the national capital till evening of next day and kept requesting his wife.

Mansi's mother Rekha Bajaj was also present there. The police said that at about 7.30 p.m. on January 20, Mansi's mother went to the market leaving the couple in the house.

"At this time, the accused husband Ram Kumar attacked his wife Mansi with a surgical blade to eliminate her and caused multiple severe injuries around the neck and over both cheeks. After assuring himself that Manshi had died, Ram Kumar fled away from the spot," the official said.

When the injured wife was taken to the hospital, she had lost a lot of blood. A Delhi Police Constable then came forward and donated his blood to save the life of the injured wife.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and constituted a team to nab the accused husband.

The police raided multiple locations in the Trans Yamuna area, but Ramkumar could not be found.

During course of the investigation, on the basis of technical investigation and clues received from the complainant, on January 21, the police team along with Babulal (brother-in-law accused Ram Kumar) reached Ambedkar Colony under Pusta near Loni Border, UP where vacant house of Babulal was found latched from inside.

"As the police team and Babulal peeked from the door, accused Ram Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling fan," the official said.

Accordingly, local police from Signature City, Tronica City police station, Ghaziabad, UP were informed. The local police then broke open the doors in presence of local witnesses. The person found hanging was identified by Babulal as accused Ram Kumar.

"Further legal proceedings (174 CrPC) in respect of the death of the accused are being done by local police," the police said.

Meanwhile, the injured wife has been successfully operated on, however, she is still admitted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

