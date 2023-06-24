Man involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation of girls arrested from UP's Agra

New Delhi [India], June 24 : In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch team have arrested a notorious member of human trafficking gang from Fatehabad Road, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, involved in human trafficking and sexual exploitation of girls.

"Cases were registered against the accused in several sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," said Crime Branch officials on Saturday.

According to the Crime Branch, a case was registered on November 21, 2019, wherein the complainant stated that two daughters had gone missing from the house in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Delhi.

"During the investigation, the younger daughter (Victim "A") was traced and it was revealed that both the girls were abducted by a gang of human traffickers and sexually abused in Uttam Nagar, Delhi," said officials.

Four smugglers were apprehended on the statement of the younger daughter.

"On the statement of the victim "A", four smugglers 1. Naresh Shailesh Tamchikar, 2. Raju Kumar @ Raj Chowdhary, 3. Shashi Mala @ Ruby and 4. Kiran were arrested. Later the elder daughter (victim "B") was also traced. Raids were conducted at all the places of the main accused Vishal Singh but the accused could not be traced," said Crime Branch officials.

The Karkardooma Court later declared Vishal Singh a proclaimed offender and announced an award of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

"Later he was declared proclaimed offender by Karkardooma Court, Delhi in FIR No. 349/2019, 363/342/354/366/370/370A/372/376D/120B/34 IPC and 6/10 POCSO Act. A reward of Rs 50,000/- was also announced on his arrest," informed officials.

Vishal was wanted in cases of different states- Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

"FIR No. 768/22, Section 323/504/506/376-D/498-A IPC and 3/4 POCSO Act, PS Kalyanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. FIR No. 214/10, Section 324 Indian Penal Code, PS Bartola, Kolkata, West Bengal (proclaimed offender is also there in this case)," said officials.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was involved in human trafficking and sexual exploitation of girls.

"Since 2019 he was evading his arrest and kept changing hotels, lodges and houses in different cities of different states in India and Nepal and Bhutan. He conspired with his accomplices and forced the victim girls into the flesh trade. He used them as bar dancers and prostitutes to earn money. On the pretext of marriage, Vishal made physical relations with innocent girls against their will," informed officials.

During interrogation, it was also revealed that both the victim girls were kept by the members of his trafficking gang in Uttam Nagar, Delhi.

"Vishal bought victim "B" from Raju Kumar for Rs.2 lakh and took her to Kolkata for prostitution in 2019. After dropping her in Kolkata, he again came to Delhi in 2020 to buy victim "A" but his associate Raju Kumar demanded more money for her, so he could not buy her," said officials.

Inquiries revealed that his family members are also involved in human trafficking.

"Other members of his family are also wanted in FIR No. 768/22, Section 323/504/506/376-D/498-A Indian Penal Code and 3/4 POCSO Act Police Station Kalyanpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh," officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor