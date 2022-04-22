Man killed in wedding celebratory fire in Lakhimpur Kheri

A man was killed during a celebratory firing at a wedding function in Naurangabad village here, police said on Friday.

The police told that the incident took place at around 11.00 pm, where during a wedding Tilak ceremony in Chandel Garden located in Naurangabad of Sadar Kotwali area, a man was shot to death.

The victim was shot in the stomach while dancing. He was immediately taken to the district hospital in injured condition, where the doctors referred him to Lucknow. Meanwhile, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the way.

However, the accused has not been identified yet.

The police are investigating the case, to locate the accused.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor