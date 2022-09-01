Man kills 'friend' for trangender identity in MP's Indore

Bhopal, Sep 1 A man, who befriended a woman on social media with the intention of sexual favours, strangulated her to death after learning that she was a transgender.

The deceased has been identified as Mohsin alias Zoya Kinnar and the accused as Noor Mohammad, police said on Thursday.

As per the police, Zoya was missing from August 28 and a complaint was also registered in this regard.

The police said the accused had been cutting the body into pieces and disposing them of at different locations.

Almost half portion of the body was disposed, while another half was recovered from the accused's home.

"He was disposing of the pieces of the body smartly, however, before he could do it completely, he was arrested on Wednesday," the police said.

During interrogation, Noor Mohammad confessed to his crime.

Noor Mohammad said that he befriended Zoya on social media and insisted her to meet him at his residence, the police said.

"Zoya reached Noor Mohammad's residence where he insisted her for physical intimacy, following which she revealed that she is not a normal woman, but a transgender," the police added.

"Hearing this, Noor Mohammad got furious and hit Zoya badly. Later, he strangulated her to death. He cut Zoya's body into pieces and threw two parts of the body at two different locations," said DCP Samapt Upadhyay.

