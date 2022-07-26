Man kills friend over monetary dispute, arrested

Gurugram, July 26 A man was arrested for allegedly killing his friend over a monetary dispute, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Awadhesh, 30, who had lent money to the accused, identified as Mahender, 27, alias Chhotu.

As per the police, they had received information on July 20 that a man was lying unconscious in the Sarhaul village in Gurugram.

The police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to a government hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead by the doctor.

On July 21, the deceased's cousin filed a police complaint after he found injury marks on the deceased body and a case of murder was registered at Sector-17/18 police station.

During the probe, the crime branch Sector-17 nabbed the accused on the intervening night of July 23 and 24 from his native place.

The accused disclosed before the police that he and the victim were on good terms with each other. The accused had borrowed some money from the deceased.

"On July 20, the duo had drank alcohol together, after that they quarrelled with each other over the money, then the accused strangled Awadhesh to death and fled to his village to avoid arrest," Preet Pal Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor