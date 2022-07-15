Man kills two minor daughters, wife before shooting self in Delhi

New Delhi, July 15 In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 40-year-old man shot his wife and two minor daughters after intoxicating them and later killed himself, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the bodies of four people were found in a room on the fourth floor of a building in the Jafrabad area in Northeast Delhi.

Surprisingly, two minor sons of the deceased man identified as Israr Ahmad, aged four and 13 years, were outside the house but Israr did not do anything to them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased man was in the business of making jeans cloth and was facing massive losses for the past some time.

Sources told that a few months back, Israr had attempted to commit suicide.

The police have sent all the four bodies for post-mortem launched a probe into the matter.

