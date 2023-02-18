Man kills wife, infant son with sharp-edged weapon in Delhi, held

New Delhi, Feb 18 Suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair, a 24-year-old man killed the woman and their one-and-a-half-year old son with a sharp-edged weapon in Delhi's Shakurpur area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The police said that the accused identified as Brajesh, a native of Aurraiya district in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested.

According to the police, at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, a call was received at the Subhash Place police station informing about the incident following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

The mother and the son were taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

"On inquiry, it was found that Brajesh, who used to live with his family in Shakurpur and worked as a labourer, killed his 24-year-old wife and infant son with a sharp-edged weapon," said a senior police officer.

"Brajesh is an alcoholic who suspected his wife, whom he married in 2016, of having an extra-marital affair. Their four-year-old son was found alive," the officer said.

"A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested," he added.

