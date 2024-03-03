Man kills younger brother over trivial dispute in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 3 A man was arrested for allegedly battering his younger brother to death at their under-construction house over some domestic dispute in the Nishatganj area, said officials here.

On Saturday, the accused, Raj Kishore, who is a history-sheeter reached the construction site along with his wife Sushma and daughter Kajla and became furious after seeing that his younger brother Babu Yadav, had tied a cow on the ground floor.

"The accused and his family members then fled while Babu was rushed to KGMU trauma centre where he was declared dead,” said SHO, Mahanagar, Akhilesh Mishra.

DCP, Central Zone, Raveena Tyagi said a case under culpable homicide was registered against the accused and he was arrested.

“We are interrogating the accused,” she added. The victim’s daughter Muskaan said Raj Kishore often argued with her father.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor