Man loses eye in brutal assault in Bihar's Jamui after child picks up vegetable

Patna, Feb 5 Angry over the plucking of a cauliflower from an agricultural field, a group of strong men in Bihar's Jamui district on Monday mercilessly assaulted six persons and also gouged out one eye of one of them, police said.

The incident occurred at Neem Nawada village under Sadar police station.

Sadar SHO Arun Kumar said that the victims were admitted in Sadar hospital Jamui and are undergoing treatment.

"We have received a complaint and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and SC ST act in Sadar hospital and the matter is under investigation," he said.

As per the SHO, the incident was triggered when a child plucked a cauliflower from an agricultural field of Kishori Mahto in the village.

"Soon a group of men including Kishori Mahto, Ajit Mahto, and Babu Lal Mahto, carrying batons, axes, and stones, reached the place and attacked that boy. In a bid to save the boy, Anup Manjhi, Jhuli Manjhi, Heera Manjhi, Badal Kumar, and Tetri Devi intervened but were brutally assaulted by Kishori Mahto and his men. They have also gouged one of the eyes of Jhuli Manjhi as well. Tetri Devi and her son were also injured in that attack. Following the incident, a team of DIAL 112 reached the spot and rescued victims," he added.

