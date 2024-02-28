Man poses as sub inspector to marry for dowry, gets exposed and arrested

Kushinagar, Feb 28 A person has been arrested on charges of concealing his religious identity and posing as a sub inspector to get married for a hefty sum as dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

Police said that they received a complaint that Tabrez posed as Aryan, claimed to be a sub inspector with UP police because he wanted to get married for dowry.

He was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

The matter came to light when someone accidentally pushed Tabrez during the wedding ritual and his wig was revealed.

His Aadhar card dropped out which confirmed his identity as Tabrez.

Ahirauli Bazaar, Station officer Manoj Verma, said, "Tabrez allegedly deceived the girl into a relationship under false claims. As the relationship progressed, the girl eventually agreed to marry Aryan and informed her family. Despite reservations, the family agreed to the marriage due to Aryan's purported status and government job. The wedding date was set for February 26."

Police circle Officer, Kasia, Kundan Singh, said that Tabrez was arrested while his brother Javed and Sagir Ali, also an accused in the case, are on the run.

