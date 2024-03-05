Man sets himself on fire outside senior cop's office in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), March 5 In a shocking incident, a man set himself on fire outside the Superintendent of Police's office in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Tuesday after police allegedly refused to file a complaint about the theft of his pickup van.

According to reports, the pickup van of Tahir, a resident of Cantt police station area, was stolen. However, despite him making rounds from the local police station to the SP's office, no action was taken by the cops.

On Tuesday, Tahir set himself on fire outside the SP's office. Engulfed in flames, he kept running in the SP office while his children and other family members could be heard screaming for help in a video that has gone viral on social media. Seeing the youth engulfed in flames, the police officers there somehow managed to extinguish the fire and admitted him to the medical college where his condition was said to be critical.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sharing the video of the incident on social media, wrote: "The youth, who set himself on fire in front of the SP's office due to the non-registration of a report of pickup van theft in Shahjahanpur, should be provided with immediate top-notch medical facilities, and a strict case should be filed against responsible individuals for inciting suicide."

