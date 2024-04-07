Man shot and injured outside MG Road mall in Gurugram, accused at large

Gurugram, April 7 A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg by an unidentified assailant outside a mall located on MG Road after a drunken altercation early on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. outside the DT City Centre Mall.

According to the police, Mohit, hailing from Rajasthan’s Suratgarh and coming to Gurugram to meet his brother, visited a club at the mall with two of his friends late on Saturday but got engaged in a drunken altercation with a man at the club’s gate when leaving.

After a heated argument, the suspect shot at Mohit, injuring him in the leg, the officer said.

Mohit was taken to a hospital by his friends where he is currently being treated and is out of danger, police said.

Based on the victim's statement, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Sector 29 police station on Sunday, the SHO said.

"An FIR has been lodged against the accused who managed to flee. We are looking for the suspect he will be arrested soon," he added.

