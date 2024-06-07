Man shot at outside court premises in Gaya

Patna June 7 A man was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition after he was shot at outside the district court premises in Gaya on Friday.

Mohammad Parvez, the son of former councilor Rabia Khatoon, sustained two gunshot injuries on his arm and rib cage. He has been admitted to the Magadh Medical College in Gaya where his condition is stated to be critical.

Gaya City SP Prerna Kumar, who reached the spot soon after the firing, said that raids are being conducted to nab the criminals.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station.

Parvez, a resident of the Sahmir Takya Mohalla, had gone to the court in connection with a case. When he was returning home after recording his statement, around three to four unidentified criminals fired at him near the court premises.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage from the crime spot to identify the criminals.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an old enmity might have led to the attack on Parvez.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor