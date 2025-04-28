Man shot dead in Delhi’s Seelampur; police launch probe

New Delhi, April 28 In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth named Sameer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Seelampur area of North East Delhi.

The incident took place just a few steps away from his grandmother’s house, where he was headed after leaving his home around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police sources, Sameer, a resident of the Jogis’ colony in Seelampur, was attacked by unknown bike-borne shooters who fled the scene immediately after firing at him.

The gunshots were heard by the residents who rushed to the spot and took the severely injured youth to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Senior police officials reached the spot shortly after being informed. A case of murder has been registered, and a probe is underway. Law enforcement officers are currently scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to identify the culprits and determine the direction in which they fled after committing the crime.

Multiple police teams have been deployed across the district to track down the assailants, and a forensic team has also been called in to examine the crime scene.

Sameer’s father, Kamaruddin, expressed his grief and confusion, saying, “We still don’t know who did this. He had just stepped out for a walk after dinner around 8.30 p.m., we later found out someone had shot him.”

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Police are also investigating whether there was any personal enmity or other angle involved in the killing.

The tragic incident has left the local community in shock and raised concerns over public safety in the area.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken, and the culprits will be brought to justice at the earliest.

