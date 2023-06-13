Man shot dead inside car in Delhi's Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity

New Delhi [India], June 13 : A man was allegedly shot dead inside a car in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, the police said.

According to Delhi police officials, the victim was identified as Dhilu (35), a resident of Galibpur village.

Although the case seems to be of personal enmity, the police are investigating it from all angles.

DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that the man was shot dead inside his car.

"The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but we are investigating the case from all angles," he said.

Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.

More details awaited.

