Man shot dead inside car in Delhi's Najafgarh, police suspect personal enmity
By ANI | Published: June 13, 2023 04:05 AM 2023-06-13T04:05:37+5:30 2023-06-13T04:10:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 13 : A man was allegedly shot dead inside a car in Delhi's Najafgarh area on Monday, the police said.
According to Delhi police officials, the victim was identified as Dhilu (35), a resident of Galibpur village.
Although the case seems to be of personal enmity, the police are investigating it from all angles.
DCP Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said that the man was shot dead inside his car.
"The deceased has been identified and the accused is also being identified. It seems to be a case of personal enmity but we are investigating the case from all angles," he said.
Further investigation is underway in the case, he added.
More details awaited.
