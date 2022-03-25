Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Narela

A man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Narela in the wee hours of Friday, said police.

As per the preliminary investigation of the police, the reason for the murder is an old dispute between two families.

Following the incident at around 2 am, a few women staged a protest outside the Narela police station demanding justice. They were pacified after being briefed about the efforts being made to catch the accused.

Investigation in the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor