Manali’s Iconic Sher-e-Punjab Restaurant Swept Away by Flashfloods Heartbreaking Video Surfaces (Watch)

The renowned Sher-e-Punjab restaurant in Manali, a beloved landmark among tourists, was destroyed in mere hours by the raging Beas River during flashfloods on the night of August 25, 2025. Only its entrance wall remains, now a stark reminder of the devastation that struck Himachal Pradesh’s popular tourist destination. Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours triggered flash floods and landslides throughout the region, recalling the painful memories of the catastrophic deluge of 2023. Located by the riverbank, Sher-e-Punjab was hit hardest as the swollen Beas breached its banks, sweeping away the entire structure, including its furniture and kitchen equipment.

For years, Sher-e-Punjab was not only a restaurant but a key part of Manali's cultural fabric. Famous for its authentic North Indian cuisine and the warm, generous hospitality typical of Punjab, the eatery attracted a range of high-profile guests, from politicians to film stars and athletes. The restaurant, particularly favored by visitors from Punjab and Delhi, had become a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Manali. In recent times, Sher-e-Punjab gained additional fame through food vloggers and travel influencers, who showcased its famous thalis and tandoori dishes to their audiences. Its picturesque riverside setting contributed to its popularity, but unfortunately, also made it vulnerable to the wrath of the Beas. “This isn’t just the loss of a building; it’s the loss of an integral part of Manali’s identity,” said Harvinder Singh, a local guide.