Maneka Gandhi files nomination from Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), May 1 BJP candidate and sitting MP Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination papers from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat here on Wednesday.

She took out a roadshow to reach the collectorate and then filed her nomination papers before the District Election Officer.

Nishad Party President and Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal leader and cabinet minister Ashish Patel accompanied her at the time of the nomination filing.

Talking to reporters after filing her nomination, Maneka Gandhi said she would do more work in the next five years than she had done in the last five years. She said she wanted to provide more houses to the people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana here.

