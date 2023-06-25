Manipur: 12 cadres of banned extremist group KYKL released after women-led mob stops Army

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 25 : Security forces launched a search operation and apprehended 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres but had to release them to local leaders after a mob of over 1200 people led by women, surrounded the target area and prevented them from continuing with the operation, stated an official release from Defence PRO.

The search operation was carried out acting on specific intelligence, in village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East district on June 24 morning. The forces seized arms, ammunition and war-like stores.

"The area was cordoned before the specific search commenced to avoid inconvenience to the locals. The operation resulted in the apprehension of 12 KYKL cadres along with arms, ammunition and war-like stores," it read.

It stated that a mob of approximately 1200-1500, led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from continuing with the operation, despite repeated appeals, to the aggressive mob, as per law. However, it did not yield any positive results.

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the use of kinetic force against a large irate mob and envisaged casualties due to such action, the officer on the ground made a considerate decision to hand over all 12 cadres to the local leader. Own columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and war-like stores, recovered from insurgents," it read.

According to the press release, self-styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam was positively identified.

"He was the mastermind of an ambush on the 6th battalion of the DOGRA case in 2015 and was amongst the apprehended cadres," it read.

As per an official release, a mature decision on the part of the Operational Commander displays the humane face of the Indian Army, making all efforts to avoid any collateral damage and denies the scope of escalating the situation, during the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Indian Army further appealed to the people of Manipur to assist the Security Forces in maintaining law and order to bring peace and stability.

