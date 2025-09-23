Manipur: 9 militants nabbed; 36 arms, huge ammunition, drugs recovered

Imphal, Sep 23 In a series of joint operations in different Manipur districts, the Army and other security forces have arrested nine hardcore militants and recovered 36 weapons, few Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), drugs and other war-like stores, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the Army and Assam Rifles formations, in close coordination with Manipur Police, executed a series of precise, intelligence-driven joint operations across seven districts -- Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Imphal East, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Chandel, which comprises the Imphal valley and hilly regions. The operations, conducted during the past few days, led to the apprehension of nine cadres from various hill and valley-based militant groups and the recovery of 36 arms, narcotics, and other war-like stores.

The apprehended militants belonged to the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) and United National Liberation Front.

The arms recovered include four Self Loading Rifles (SLR), four INSAS rifles, two .303 rifles, one AR-15/M-16 rifle, many bolt-action rifles, several 9mm pistols, a scope, 82 rounds of live ammunition, 25 magazines, and three mobile phones.

The Defence Spokesman said that these coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur.

A Manipur police official said that during an operation conducted by the security forces along the Sita-Tengnoupal road under the Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar, on Monday night, 600 packets containing 1,20,000 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets weighing 13 kg valued at over Rs 39 crore were recovered from a Chinese Kenbo bike, which was abandoned by an unknown rider upon seeing the Security Forces.

The contraband items and the two-wheeler bike have been seized, and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the rider.

Police officials suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar, which shares a 398 km unfenced border with Manipur. The official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across the hilly and Imphal valley districts.

A total of 116 Nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of the state, both in the hills and the valley, and three persons were detained by the police at the Nakas/Checkpoints during the past 24 hours. Security Forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor