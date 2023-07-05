Manipur: 96 schools currently involved in relief efforts exempted from reopening

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 5 : Around 96 schools in Manipur, which are currently involved in relief efforts in the violence-hit state, have been excused from reopening after the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced that students from classes 1 to 8 will be able to return to schools on July 5.

Directorate of Education (S) has said that the resumption of classes for all the 4617 schools in the State as notified in an order issued Monday, will not apply to 96 schools in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Teng-noupal, Kakching, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur district which are presently involved in relief measures, etc.

In an order issued Tuesday, Education (S) director L Nandakumar Singh said that a separate notice for opening of these schools will be issued at a later date after alternative arrangements are made either by shifting the students or shifting the relief camps, etc.

Adequate compensatory measures will be taken up for the students of these schools so as to prevent any learning loss, it added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday announced that Classes 1 to 8 in schools will be reopened from July 5.

"We have decided to deploy state security forces and paramilitary forces in vulnerable areas. Deploy more security personnel in five particular districts. We have decided to reopen the schools for standards 1 to 8 from July 5," Biren Singh told the reporters.

Owing to the extremely turbulent situation in the state, the schools have remained shut since the first week of May.

Ethnic violence erupted on May 3 in Churachandpur after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a proposal for granting scheduled tribe status to the majority Meitei community. It has left at least 118 people dead and nearly 40,000 displaced so far.

Thousands of people are in relief camps.

Internet services continue to be suspended in the State and a curfew is in force in some areas. Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state and announced several measures for the restoration of peace.

The Manipur CM further said that all bunkers illegally established up at both hill and valley areas would be pulled down thereby creating posts for security forces at hilltops for better control of the situation in the state.

