Manipur Assembly Passes Bill: Unauthorized Place Renaming Now a Punishable Offence

The Manipur assembly recently approved a bill aimed at penalizing the unauthorized renaming of places. Chief Minister N Biren Singh introduced the 'The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024' in the assembly on Monday, and it received unanimous support. The passing of this bill underscores the state government's commitment to safeguarding its history, cultural heritage, and ancestral legacy.

We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment, Singh said in a post on X, after the bill was passed.

As per the provisions of the bill, individuals found guilty of renaming villages or places without government approval could face a maximum penalty of a three-year jail term along with a fine of Rs 3 lakh. Chief Minister Singh further elaborated that the bill entails the establishment of a committee responsible for approving any alterations to place names within the northeastern state.

The committee will also look into any change in names of hills, lakes, rivers, historical structures and medical institutions. There have been instances where Churachandpur has been addressed as Lamka and Kangpokpi as Kangui… this cannot be taken lightly, the CM said in the assembly on Monday

