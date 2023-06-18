Manipur CM asks Mizoram's counterpart for assistance in resolving issue to establish peace

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's assistance in resolving the issue of the state which is witnessing ethnic clashes since last month, the latter said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Mizoram CM said that his government bemoans the ongoing violence in Manipur and it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri @NBirenSingh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM; regarding the #Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means… pic.twitter.com/9a2fN8wFho— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) June 18, 2023

"Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully. I assured Manipur CM stating that Govt of Mizoram bemoans the ongoing violence and that it has taken certain steps and measures to abate it," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said in a tweet.

He further said that the Manipur government is "supportive" of the steps taken by the Manipur government.

"I also apprised the Chief Minister of Manipur that we, the people of Mizoram are empathetic towards the Meitei and that the government and the NGOs have taken measures for peace and security. Therefore, for the Meitei who are residing in Mizoram, they have nothing to fear as long as they are in Mizoram. We shall go on to promote safety and security for them," Mizoram CM added.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

