Manipur: Indian Army repairs Wainem Bridge

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 28 : The Indian Army on Sunday completed the repair work of the Wainem bridge in Manipur after it was damaged on Saturday by some unidentified miscreants.

Indian Army mentioned that miscreants had dislocated three panels of the bridge.

"On May 27, 2023, the army got information that a few miscreants have tried to damage the Wainem Bridge and dislocated three panels. Immediately the nearest Army column responded to the call and reached the incident site with a recovery vehicle," the official statement said.

The Indian army further said that the bridge is ready for the movement of men and materials.

"Bridge was partially damaged and required urgent repair to facilitate unhindered movement of vehicles. The column with the help of villagers of Wainem, Imol and Irengbam could repair the bridge in the minimum possible time," the official statement mentioned. .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor