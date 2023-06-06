Manipur: Security forces continue search operation in Sugnu-Serou after exchange of fire with insurgents

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 6 : Security forces are conducting search operations at Sugnu-Serou in Manipur after an exchange of fire with insurgents on the intervening night of June 5-6, army officials said.

"Inputs indicate casualties to insurgents. This is being verified on the ground. During preliminary search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition, and warlike stores were recovered from the general area," the Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, additional seven columns (5 of Assam Rifles and 2 of BSF) were re-deployed in the area to strengthen ongoing area domination operations, ambushes and measures to prevent arson, violence in past 48 hours, army stated.

"Operations to sanitise the area is in progress," they added.

Earlier, a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds in Manipur's Serou in firing between security forces and a group of insurgents.

"One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.

The BSF jawan Ct/GD Ranjit Yadav, who sustained bullet injury was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead.

The Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and police started its extensive area domination operations following the recent crisis in Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor