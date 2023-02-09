Man's body found in drain in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Feb 9 The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a drain in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday, said an official.

The victim was identified as Rajender, a resident of Shyam Colony.

A PCR call was made to the Vijay Vihar police station at around 8.20 a.m. informing of the body lying in a roadside drain near Budh Vihar Phase-I.

"From local enquiry, it was revealed that Rajender used to drink regularly. He was sitting near the roadside drain in the intervening night in an inebriated condition," said the official.

The crime team was also called at the spot.

"No injury was found on the body and no foul play was suspected during enquiry. The body has been preserved in the mortuary of Dr BSA Hospital. Inquest proceedings are being conducted," the official added.

