Many Uphaars waiting to happen at Delhi's Gen Z watering hole

New Delhi, Jan 22 The scars of the man made calamity might have faded in these 26 years yet the trauma of the events is still fresh in the minds of the people who lost their loved ones.

The 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy which claimed 59 lives including 23 children, the massive fire that killed 17 people, including a child, at Arpit Palace hotel in Karol Bagh 2019 and the fire that engulfed Kamala Mills, a commercial complex in Lower Parel killing 14 people and injuring several others in December 2017 are the grim reminders of safety norms being flouted continuously in the national capital.

South Delhi's Hauz Khas Village, a favourite spot of youngsters and booze lovers, is also in the danger zone of a fire hazard which the majority of these restaurants cum bars are vulnerable to.

The area is popular for two things resto-bars and high-end

boutiques. Scores of people including youngsters always throng to the bars and restro in Hauz Khas to celebrate weekends. On weekdays, one can see the rush in these restaurants especially in the evening.

The trendy bars and the crowds attract the youth to Hauz Khas Village where people hardly have place to walk. But the visitors forget that this place is a hub of illegal commercial establishments that are a constant threat to one's life, considering the fact that they hardly follow the basic mandatory legal precautions.

A senior Delhi Fire Service

