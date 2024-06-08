Maratha quotas: Post-LS polls, Jarange-Patil starts fresh hunger strike

Jalna (Maharashtra), June 8 Shivba Sanghatana chief Manoj Jarange-Patil started a fresh hunger strike for the implementation of the state government’s promises made in January, here on Saturday.

Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Jarange-Patil launched a hunger strike at his village Antaravali-Sarati as local authorities granted him permission at the last minute, an aide told IANS from the venue.

The Maratha leader had led a series of agitations, starting with a hunger strike in August 2023, and then protests, rallies, long marches up to Navi Mumbai, and other forms of dissent to press for the Maratha quotas.

The state government had convened a Special Session of Legislature and conceded several of his demands and certain others still left to be implemented as per the understanding.

