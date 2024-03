March 2024 Bank Holidays: Branches to Remain Closed for 14 Days

In March, banks across different states will observe closures for a total of 14 days, including festival holidays, second/fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. On second/fourth Saturdays and Sundays, all branches will remain closed, while festival holidays align with a list provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Bank holidays in March 2024

March 1 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Aizawl)

March 3: Sunday

March 8 (Friday): Mahashivratri (Maha vad-13)/Sivarathri (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22 (Friday): Bihar Divas (Patna)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25 (Monday): Holi (second day) – Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulendi (everywehre except Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Imphal, Kochi, Kohima, Patna, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram)

March 26 (Tuesday): Yaosang 2nd day/Holi (Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna)

March 27 (Wednesday): Holi (Patna)

March 29: Good Friday (everywhere except Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar)

March 31: Sunday