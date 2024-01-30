Martyrs' Day 2024: Remembering Mahatma Gandhi's 76th Death Anniversary

On January 30, 1948, the nation mourned the loss of Gandhiji, affectionately known as Bapu, who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during evening prayers at Birla House in New Delhi. Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence, employed peaceful and non-violent methods to achieve freedom from British rule. His legacy continues to inspire millions around the world.

A Life Dedicated to Peace and Non-Violence:

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar. He dedicated his life to advocating for peace and non-violence. In South Africa, he led a campaign for civil rights using Satyagraha, a form of non-violent resistance. After returning to India, he led the freedom movement against British rule, culminating in India's independence in 1947.

Global Recognition for Gandhi's Principles:

Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence continues to resonate across the globe. His birth anniversary, October 2, is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence. This day serves as a reminder of the importance of non-violence in promoting peace, harmony, and unity worldwide.

Honoring Martyrs Through Traditions and Education:

Martyrs' Day is not just about remembering Gandhi. It is a day to honor all those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence. A two-minute silence is observed across the country to pay respect to these martyrs and express gratitude for their contributions. Educational institutions, government offices, and various organizations hold special programs, cultural events, speeches, and essay competitions to instill a sense of patriotism and respect for India's history.registered a case against 17 people, including Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Tejashwi Yadav on May 18, 2022.