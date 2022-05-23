MAT 2022 Phase 2 PBT, CBT registration process to end today, check how to apply
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 23, 2022 01:39 PM2022-05-23T13:39:46+5:302022-05-23T13:40:02+5:30
Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT and CBT phase 2 registration process will conduct today by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The MAT 2022 registration for phase 2 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) can be done on the official website. Interested candidates can go through the official website mat.aima.in.
How to register for the MAT exam
- Go to the AIMA MAT official website - mat.aima.in.
- On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Register’
- Then you will be directed to the new web page.
- Enter your details as asked such as name, date of birth, email, etc.
- Click on the submit button.
- The verification will be done through an OTP.
- Upload the required documents and make the payment.
- Submit and download the MAT 2022 application form.