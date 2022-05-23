MAT 2022 Phase 2 PBT, CBT registration process to end today, check how to apply

Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT and CBT phase 2 registration process will conduct today by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The MAT 2022 registration for phase 2 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) can be done on the official website. Interested candidates can go through the official website mat.aima.in.

How to register for the MAT exam