Mathura couple fulfils dream of owning house through PMAY

Mathura, Dec 5 The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), a flagship initiative of the Central government, aims to provide affordable housing for all under the vision of 'Housing for All.'

The scheme was launched to help low-income families realise the dream of owning a brick and mortar home, transforming the lives of many, including Saraswati Dasi and her husband, Astik Das, residents of Radhakund in Mathura. The couple has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative.

For Saraswati and Astik, the scheme has brought significant change as they now live in a pucca house.

Saraswati Dasi shared, "We are getting a major benefit from it. Earlier, we had just one room, but now we have more rooms. We did not have a kitchen but now we have our own kitchen in which we make our food. It’s a really good initiative for poor people like us. PM Modi has done a wonderful job in this."

Astik Das added, "We used to live in a rented house, and it was really difficult. Now, thanks to PMAY, we have our own home. I hope many more poor families like ours will benefit from this initiative. I want to thank PM Modi for this support."

Another beneficiary, Krishna Gopal, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am happy with this scheme. We’ve been provided with a pucca (permanent) house. I hope others in need will benefit from it in the future."

The PMAY, launched in 2015, was initially aimed at constructing two crore affordable houses by March 2022. However, recognising the ongoing demand, the government extended the scheme for an additional five years. Through PMAY, beneficiaries receive financial support of Rs 2.50 lakh, disbursed in three instalments. The first instalment provides Rs 1 lakh, with subsequent payments of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 in the following stages.

The scheme’s impact is widespread, helping millions of people access better living conditions and improve their quality of life. The government’s initiative continues to support the housing needs of the economically disadvantaged, making homeownership a reality for many underprivileged families across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor