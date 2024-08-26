Mathura: Janmashtami Celebrations in Full Swing at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple (Watch Video)

Mathura is closely associated with Lord Krishna, a major deity in Hinduism, as it is traditionally regarded as his birthplace. This relationship is fundamental to the city's identity and its religious importance. Today on 26th August 2024 we are celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna and there is a grand celebration at Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple.

Celebrations are in full swing at Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple, a video of which has gone viral on social media. In the video, first we can see the curtain between devotees and Lord Krishna is taken away, and then the pandit is doing puja and aarti of Lord Krishna.

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Morning aarti performed at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/4AgRTwVY29 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: Celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple are in full swing on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/7LX7MbodTT — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

Larger number of devotees are present in Mathura to taking blessing of lord Krishna. It was a emotional movement for devotees to see Gopal lalaa on this day.