Mathura land dispute: Allahabad HC disposes pleas of Shahi Idgah Trust, Waqf Board

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : The Allahabad High Court on Monday disposed of the petitions of Shahi Idgah Trust and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

While giving its verdict, the High Court has asked the District Judge of Mathura to pass an order after hearing afresh against the decision of the Civil Judge.

"All the parties will have to present their arguments afresh before the District Judge of Mathura," the court said.

The dispute dates back to September 24 in 2020 when advocate Ranjana Agnihotri and six others originally filed a plea in the lower court to remove the 17th-century Shahi Idgah mosque from the complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev Temple, close to the spot known as 'Krishna Janmabhoomi'.

The petitioners had claimed in the plea that Shahi Idgah Masjid is constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

They had demanded the mosque be removed and the land returned to the Trust.

However, the civil judge senior division rejected the suit on September 30, 2020, as non-admissible.

