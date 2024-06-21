Matter of pride that whole world is adapting yoga: Himachal Governor

Shimla, June 21 Armed with mats, thousands of people on Friday participated in the 10th International Day of Yoga events at several places in Himachal Pradesh with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla performing exercises at the historic Ridge in the state capital.

Emphasising the benefits of yoga and its role in achieving overall well-being, the Governor, in a message, said it was a matter of "pride for us that the whole world was adopting yoga today".

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established yoga at the international level, and today, the whole world is adopting it.

"It is related to our ancient culture, tradition and spirituality, which keeps both body and mind healthy," he added.

There was great enthusiasm among youth, women, schoolchildren and various organisations about the events across the state.

At several places, participants, comprising tourists, started assembling at venues well ahead of the yoga sessions that started at 7 a.m. despite drizzling.

State Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil performed yoga in his hometown Solan, while the Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur performed yoga in Una.

On the occasion, state police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel trekked and later did yoga in Spiti Valley, nestled in the Himalayas Valley, with a message against drug abuse.

