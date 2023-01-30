Meghalaya elections 2023: Congress releases final list of candidates for 60-member state Assembly

In the wake of the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections, Congress released its final list of candidates on Sunday. According to Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala, the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC).

The five candidates are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Carla R Sangma (Rajabala), and Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara). The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member state Assembly.Pala's name was in the first list and he will be contesting the assembly election from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.Election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.