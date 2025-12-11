Meghalaya govt to invest Rs 900 crore to revamp power infrastructure

Guwahati, Dec 11 Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the ongoing regulated electrical shutdowns in Shillong and Tura form a crucial part of one of the State’s most ambitious power infrastructure overhauls in recent years.

Under the Rs 900-crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the government aims to modernise, upgrade and stabilise the electricity distribution network to address decades-old gaps and ensure reliable supply across urban and rural areas.

CM Sangma said that the RDSS project represents a transformative step for Meghalaya, which has long grappled with load issues, ageing transmission lines and frequent outages.

“The scheme includes the installation of nearly 2,600 new transformers, replacement of about 3,800 km of outdated wires, and laying of 4,300 km of new distribution lines — a scale of intervention the State has not undertaken before. Once completed, the overhaul is expected to significantly reduce transmission losses and enhance power quality for households, businesses and essential services,” he said.

The Chief Minister further explained that the temporary shutdowns are unavoidable, as the implementation process requires switching off sections of the grid to safely install and replace key components.

He said every effort is being made to ensure that the disruptions remain minimal and well-coordinated.

“We understand that this shutdown may cause inconvenience, but it is a necessary step towards achieving our goal of providing better power infrastructure for the people of Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the government is working closely with MeECL and the Power Department to ensure timely communication with the public.

The government has instructed the concerned departments to disseminate advance notices, streamline restoration timelines and improve on-ground responsiveness.

It has also appealed to citizens to extend cooperation as engineers and field teams work around the clock to execute the upgrades.

Reiterating that the benefits of RDSS will be visible soon, the government said Meghalaya is on track to create a robust and future-ready power distribution network, ensuring more stable, efficient and dependable electricity for all consumers in the state.

