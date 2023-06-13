Meghalaya HC asks state to take action against illegal coal business

Shillong, June 13 The Meghalaya High Court has asked the state administration to take action against individuals who are running illegal coal businesses.

A petition in the court on this issue claimed that those who are actually running the illegal coal businesses in Meghalaya are based in Assam. They are well-known people and are roaming freely in Guwahati. Several Benami transactions have also come to light.

Quoting points from the petition, the three judges' bench of the Meghalaya High Court said: "It is hoped that the state police take necessary steps in accordance with the law and as expeditiously as possible. A further report may be filed by the DGP when the matter appears in the next three weeks."

The court also quoted an interim report filed by Justice Katakey on illegal coal business in Meghalaya.

"According to the report, there are 13 coke oven plants in operation in the East Jaintia Hills and 38 further coke oven plants that are not in opearation. In West Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills there are two and six coke oven plants, respectively which are not in operation. In West Khasi Hills District there are four coke oven plants in operation and 61 others not in operation. In addition, there is one ferro alloy plant operation in the West Khasi Hills District.

"Details have been furnished in paragraph 8 as to whether the operating coke oven plants have permission to operate or otherwise. It is difficult to accept that such information as furnished in Justice Katakey's latest report would not be available to the State or the state would not do anything to check the operation of coke oven and ferro alloy plants that continue without any permission," the court observed.

The bench on Monday instructed the DGP of Meghalaya that the next report should deal specifically with such an aspect of the matter by referring to the findings and observations in Justice Katakey's 14th interim report.

The matter will be heard next heard on July 3.



