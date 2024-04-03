Meghalaya: Khasi Students' Union demands release of its members arrested over murder of 2 youth

Shillong, April 3 A group of demonstrators from the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) in Meghalaya staged a protest on Wednesday against the arrest of its two members in connection with the killing of two youth in Ichamati area during an anti-CAA rally last week.

The protesters criticised the police action, and called for the quick release of Mesadapbor Skhembill and Shanborlang Shati -- two KSU members who were arrested from the Sohra area on Monday night.

In Sohra police station, heavy security arrangements were put in place on Wednesday due to the protest.

There was a heated exchange between the protesters and the police.

However, later, the KSU leaders were called for a meeting at the police station.

Assistant General Secretary of KSU, Rueben Najiar said: "The police have maintained that they have arrested the two members based on suspicious grounds since their mobile location indicated that they were present in the area during the incident."

The KSU leader stated that most of the members of the student body were present at the KSU-organised anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstration at Ichamati area in Meghalaya on March 27.

"Authorities should not arrest our members based on a mobile tower location if they lack substantial proof," he added.

Najiar said that the members quickly scattered and departed the area after holding a demonstration by setting the CAA guidelines on fire.

"We have no idea of the murder incident at all, and the allegation made is an attempt by vested interests to tarnish the image of the KSU," he said.

Two persons identified as Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta, who were engaged in limestone quarries, were killed on March 27 and their bodies were later recovered at Ichamati and Dalda, respectively.

The victims' families filed a complaint with the police, alleging that members of the Khasi Students' Union were "involved" in the murder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor