Mehbooba Mufti Declares PDP's Independent Run in Lok Sabha Polls

One more setback for INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha elections as the Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti declared that her party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently.

While giving the reason behind the contesting polls alone she said, "As you're aware, the situation in J-K changed after August 5, 2019, with people encountering issues. We decided to stand together for the people. I visited the homes of many leaders, and we were subsequently placed under house arrest. Omar and Farooq Abdullah, we collectively agreed to work in unity."

"We continue to witness people enduring hardships, even imprisoned youth lacking legal assistance. Similarly, our party faced challenges. Considering all this, we held numerous meetings to establish a resistance in the form of PAGD. People began to trust PAGD. As you know, we stood united. During the DDC elections, we fought together," she explained.

"This is why when the I.N.D.I.A bloc emerged, I advised Farooq Abdullah to make the decision. I am surprised that the National Conference (NC) now claims that PDP has no presence anywhere. Within PAGD, everything was subject to discussion," she concluded.