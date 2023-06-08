Member of Mewat-based inter-state gang of robbers nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, June 8 The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a member of Mewat-based inter-state gang of robbers, who was absconding in a case of firing on a police team among other offences, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mubarik alias Mubbi, 36, a resident of Haryana's Palwal district, and termed a habitual offender, previously involved in nine criminal cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery/dacoity, kidnapping, hurt, rioting, and assault on police personnel registered in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that on June 6, information was received that Mubarik would come near Arjan Garh Metro Station between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm to meet his associate.

"Immediately, a police team was formed and a trap was laid at the spot. At about 6 p.m., Mubarik was spotted near metro pillar no 177. The police team asked him to surrender, but he whipped out his pistol and fired a gunshot at them," he said.

However, the police team overpowered and disarmed him. A single shot pistol and two bullets were recovered from his possession.

On interrogation, Mubarik disclosed that in the intervening night of September 1 and 2, 2018, he along with his associates had stolen cows from the area of Timarpur and kept these cows in their Tata-407 vehicle.

"Thereafter, when they were heading towards Mewat (Haryana), they were spotted at Wazirabad Flyover by the police. The police asked them to surrender, but they did not stop their vehicle and kept on driving. They also fired many gunshots toward the chasing PCR vans and succeeded to escape leaving their Tata 407 on the road. Later, the police recovered two cows and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition from the truck," said Dhaliwal.

"He along with other members of his syndicate has been involved in four encounters with police in three states including Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that he had sustained gunshot injuries in three of these encounters," he added.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor