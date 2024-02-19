Men Outspend Women by 36% in Online Shopping, Study Finds

Despite the common perception of shopping being a domain dominated by women, a comprehensive survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has unveiled a surprising trend: men are the primary big spenders in online shopping. The study, titled "Digital Retail Channels and Consumers: The Indian Perspective, conducted by the Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT) at IIMA, surveyed 35,000 respondents across 25 states.

According to the report authored by Pankaj Setia, Swanand Deodhar, and Ujjwal Dadhich, men on average spent Rs 2,484 on online purchases, which is 36% higher than the average spending of Rs 1,830 by women. The findings shed light on shifting consumer behavior in the digital retail landscape.

Key insights from the report reveal that while 47% of men and 58% of women engaged in fashionwear shopping online, a notable percentage also indulged in purchasing electronic devices. Interestingly, consumers from Tier-2 ((Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kochi, etc.) cities exhibited higher spending patterns compared to their counterparts in Tier-1 cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai etc), with a 63% increase in fashion spending and a 21% increase in electronic device purchases, TOI reported.

The report further highlighted the significance of 'Cash on Delivery' as the preferred payment mode, with 87% of respondents opting for this method when purchasing fashion and clothing products online. Researchers attribute these trends to factors such as median income, purchasing power, and the value proposition offered by online shopping platforms.

In addition, the report underscores the surge in online shopping post-2020, propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. Setia, also the chairperson of CDT, emphasized the role of online platforms in providing convenience and value for money to consumers.