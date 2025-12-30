MeT department predicts rain, snow in Kashmir from today

Srinagar, Dec 30 All roads in the higher reaches of Kashmir were closed on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) Department forecast rain and snow in J&K during the next two days beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The MeT Department has forecast snow in the higher reaches and rain in the plains during the next two days. Travellers and transporters have been advised to follow the advisory by the traffic department and the various administrative departments.

Authorities have closed traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway, Sinthan Pass in Anantnag district, Margan Pass connecting the valley with Kishtwar district of Jammu and the Mughal Road connecting the Valley with the Jammu division. Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway is, however, continuing.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of one degree Celsius, Gulmarg minus 1.6 and Pahalgam minus 1.2 degrees.

Jammu city had 8.6 degrees Celsius, Katra town 9.8, Batote 7.7, Banihal 5 and Bhaderwah 3.8 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature.

The 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

The hopes of Kashmiris for a bountiful snowfall depend on the Chillai Kalan. All the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains are replenished by the snowfall during the Chillai Kalan. These reservoirs sustain various rivers, streams, springs and lakes during the summer months. The snow, after the Chillai Kalan is over, melts quickly and does not help replenish the perennial reservoirs.

It is for this very reason that the first snowfall during Chillai Kalan is a celebratory event in Kashmir. Friends and relatives greet each other on the first snowfall and invite each other to feasts.

The plains of Kashmir Valley have so far not received this season’s first snowfall. Water woes have already hit most places in the Valley as rivers, streams, springs, and wells are running at their lowest these days.

