Mini gun factory busted in Patna

Patna, Jan 21 Patna Police busted a mini gun factory in Puraini village under Dhanarua police station of the district on Saturday.

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Patna, said that three persons were arrested in connection with the gun factory, but the kingpin of the gang managed to flee from the spot. They were running the factory in an agriculture field.

"Recently, we unearthed two mini gun factories in Naubatpur locality. During the interrogation of the accused, we obtained the information about it (Puraini-based gun factory)," Dhillon said.

"We constituted a dedicated team for the raid, and sent a decoy customer to the mini gun factory. It was not that easy. That decoy customer established contact with the kingpin Bharat Yadav. After winning his trust, he provided the actual location of the gun factory to the decoy customer and also allowed him to go there to purchase weapons of his choice," the DIG elaborated.

"Accordingly, the decoy customer went there and did the photography of the place. When he signaled us, we raided the place and arrested three persons. The accused are makers of the weapons. They were hired by the kingpin Bharat Yadav," Dhillon said.

The arrested persons are identified as Vijay Bind, Dhananjay Kumar and Sitaram Jatan Singh.

"We have also seized large numbers of semi manufactured country-made Kattas, equipment, barrels etc from the place. Efforts are on to nab the main accused," the DIG added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor