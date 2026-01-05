Minor detained after filming incident in women's washroom at B'luru cinema hall

Bengaluru, Jan 5 An incident involving a minor boy allegedly filming women inside a washroom has been reported from the Madiwala police station limits in Bengaluru, police said on Monday. The accused juvenile has been detained in connection with the case, while efforts are on to trace another juvenile suspected to be involved.

The incident was reported from Sandhya Cinema Theatre in Bengaluru on January 4 at around 9.30 p.m.

According to a police statement released on Monday, “On January 4 at around 9.30 p.m., based on information received from the ‘Namma 112’ helpline regarding a disturbance at Sandhya Cinema Theatre, located within the limits of Madiwala Police Station, the Hoysala patrol vehicle officer and staff of Madiwala Police Station immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.”

“It was reported that a juvenile boy, allegedly recording videos inside the women’s washroom of Sandhya Cinema Theatre, was surrounded by female patrons. The police safely rescued the juvenile in conflict with law from the crowd and brought him to the police station.”

The police said another suspect was also taken in for inquiry. The gathered crowd was pacified and dispersed. Based on a complaint lodged by female patrons, the juvenile in conflict with law and his mobile phone were taken into custody for investigation. In connection with the incident, the management committee of Sandhya Cinema Theatre is also being questioned.

Efforts are underway to trace the other accused who is currently absconding, and further investigation is in progress, the police said.

Earlier, a series of disturbing incidents in Bengaluru have sparked public outrage. In one such case, a 19-year-old man, Hussain from Kothanur, was arrested for allegedly secretly recording women at public places such as MG Road and Brigade Road and posting the videos on an Instagram page named ‘Dilbar Jaani-64’ under the pretext of showcasing nightlife. The videos were allegedly recorded without the women’s consent.

In another case, Maroof Sharif was arrested by Govindapura police for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in broad daylight while she was heading to a nearby shop. The victim managed to escape and later reported the incident to the police.

In yet another incident, a sweet shop staffer was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly recording a video of a woman inside a washroom. The 25-year-old victim, a private firm employee, had gone to a reputed sweets shop on Koramangala 60 Feet Road to use the washroom at around 8 p.m. on April 25, 2025. The incident was reported from the Koramangala police station limits.

In a separate case, Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a 30-year-old senior associate consultant at Infosys, was arrested on June 30, 2025, for allegedly secretly filming one of his female colleagues inside their office washroom. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he derived satisfaction from watching such videos and had more than 50 such clips downloaded on his phone.

The victim stated to police that on June 30, 2025, at around 11 a.m., she went to the washroom. While using the toilet, she noticed a reflection on the cubicle door and saw someone attempting to pull something from the adjacent stall.

She stepped out and noticed another woman exiting one of the cubicles. When she returned to the same stall, climbed onto the commode and looked over, she allegedly saw the accused standing on the commode in the nearby cubicle and recording her. She confronted him, which led to his arrest.

